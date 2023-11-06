SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County Police agency has a new member of its police force.

On Nov. 6, K9 Soul, along with Officer Matt Kieselowsky with the Swatara Township Police Department graduated from the Iron Rose K9 Academy. This brings the department’s K9 officers to four. The department has placed one K9 on each of its patrol platoons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

K9 Soul received his name with the help of Ms. Barbara Barksdale who is the caretaker of the Historic Midland Cemetery. The name pays tribute to all of the souls buried in the cemetery.

The department says that this accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of PA State Representative Dave Madsen, Swatara Township Commissioners past and present, and Iron Rose K9.