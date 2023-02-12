LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Turkey Hill in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5:35 a.m. officers responded to Turkey Hill, located at 4850 Union Deposit Road, near Rutherford Road for a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised of a woman who left the area and may have been walking westbound. Officers searched the area but were unable the locate the woman.

Officers were then told that the woman entered the store, asked for a pack of cigarettes, and then repeatedly demanded all of the cash from the cash register. Police were also told that the woman did not display a weapon, but kept her hands in her pockets as if she did have one.

During the incident, the clerk turned from the woman and then felt her touch his arm with an unknown object. The clerk then revealed he sustained a minor injury to his arm, possibly from a knife or other cutting instrument.

Photo: Lower Paxton Township Police

If anyone has information on the incident or the woman pictured above, you are asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police by calling 717-558-6900.