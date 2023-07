LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is looking to identify a man who was involved in a robbery at a PNC Bank on Friday, June 30.

Police say the robbery took place at the PNC at 4245 Union Deposit Road at around 5:13 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to reach out to Detective Gareth Kauffman at gkauffman@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or submit a tip through Crimewatch.