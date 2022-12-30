SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A police officer was involved in an accident with another vehicle while officers pursued an armed carjacking suspect in Dauphin County, the Swatara Township Police Department said Friday.

According to the Police Department, on Dec. 29 around 10:40 p.m., Swatara Township Police officers were responding to help with a vehicle pursuit. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department was pursuing a suspect vehicle after an armed carjacking that happened in Steelton Borough, the Swatara Township Police Department said.

The vehicle had entered Swatara Township, and while officers were responding to help with the pursuit, a Swatara Township Police officer was involved in an accident with another vehicle, the Police Department said.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Police Department.

The Swatara Township Police Department noted that the Pennsylvania State Police responded and are investigating the accident.

It is not clear what happened to the vehicle that was allegedly involved in the armed carjacking.