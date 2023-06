LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Asif Adhikari left his home on June 11 and has not returned since.

Adhikari is five feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds, according to a police report.

If you have information regarding Adhikari’s whereabouts, please call the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.