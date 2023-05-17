DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHMT) — One of the men tasked with improving accountability at the Dauphin County Prison is no longer employed by the county.

Dauphin County hired Kevin Myers in February to lead internal investigations, ensuring policies and procedures were followed after numerous inmate deaths in recent years.

The county will only say Myers was put on paid leave on April 27 and is no longer employed as of last Friday.

Officials did not give additional details, citing personnel issues.