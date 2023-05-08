HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the prison, which happened during the morning hours of Sunday, May 7.

According to prison officials, 60-year-old Robert Enck was found not breathing in his cell.

This prompted prison staff to call a medical emergency. The prison states that staff, medical personnel, and local EMTs attempted to revive him, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead later that morning.

The Dauphin County Prison states that Enck has been incarcerated since August of 2022 when he was booked on charges of aggravated assault.

The incident will be investigated by Dauphin County Prison administration, the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, and the Dauphin County Coroner, which is according to the prison.