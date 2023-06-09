DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Relay For Life event that was scheduled to take place in Dauphin County has been postponed due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Instead of Friday, the American Cancer Society will hold the Relay For Life of Hershey/Harrisburg Area on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Indian Echo Caverns, located at 368 Middletown Road in Hummelstown.

The Lancaster Relay For Life event taking place at Conestoga Valley High School will still be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Registration for each events needs to be done online. For those who wish to donate but can not participate can do so by going to Relay For Life’s website.

The money that Relay For Life raises goes towards supporting the American Cancer Society by helping fund research, provide education and also services to help assist patients with cancer.

“Relay For Life is more than a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” noted Dan Tobin, American Cancer Society Director of Integrated Marketing. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help advance the American Cancer Society mission through advocacy, research, and cancer support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”

A Code Orange was issued for Pennsylvania Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, meaning that the air quality is getting better, but people should still limit their time outdoors.