HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.

The work will begin on that Wednesday with tree trimming and drainage work, after which an ADA curb ramp and sidewalk construction will begin. Most of the paving work will take place next year.

Work will be done during the daylight hours and there will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Below is a map of where the project will be taking place.