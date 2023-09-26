LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery where the suspects impersonated police and stole approximately $30,000 from a vehicle.

State Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to PA 283 at Mile Marker 7 for a robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the victim was driving an unmarked windowless van when he was pulled over by a dark SUV with flashing red and blue lights impersonating a police officer.

The victim was forced to remove his keys from the vehicle as a second van arrived. Suspects in the van then removed a large amount of cash from the victim’s vehicle totaling approximately $30,000.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State Police at 717-671-7500.