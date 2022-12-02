DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Schools and other services in the Dauphin County area are reporting network outages.

On Friday morning Central Dauphin School District posted on Facebook that there are “technical outages at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU)”, which is causing them and other area schools to experience internet outages.

Mechanicsburg Area School District and Camp Hill School District reported a similar issue due to a fiber cut reported to them by Comcast.

Members1st Credit Union also posted on its website saying they “are aware of a fiber cut with their data carrier” that is causing disruptions and interrupting services.

abc27 has reached out to local officials and providers for updates on the reported outage.