DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Help is on the way from Dauphin County as Lexi Passaro with Urban Search and Rescue leaves today for Hawaii.

Passaro is one of two Pennsylvania Task Force One members who will staff a federal incident support team.

Passaro said, “In our case, we’re looking at search and rescue, so we’ll look at dividing up the local area, having our resources go out and conduct wide area search. they’ll look at things like how many structures are in an area and that all contributes to how quickly the searching can be done.”

Passaro expects to be deployed for at least two weeks.