LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly violating conditions of the Sex Offender registry by creating multiple social media accounts and hiding them from officials.

State Police say 34- year old Nahji McKee of Lykens was found to have allegedly created, operated, and failed to register numerous social media accounts.

State Police say McKee allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by damaging an electronic device to conceal his usage and violated the conditions of his probation.

State Police say McKee was charged with a felony for failure to register with State Police and a misdemeanor for tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Dauphin County Probation Services and charges were authorized by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Child Abuse Protection Unit.