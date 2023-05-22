DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Technical School celebrated the class of 2023 and graduates entering the workforce!

Graduates who are joining the workforce through employment, apprenticeships, internships

and those who have enlisted in the military were celebrated during “Career Signing Day.”

Together, with their employers, students signed “letters of intent.”

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Our students work diligently for four years to earn skills and certifications and their set to step right into the workforce. Many of these students work in our co-op program most of the year,” said Joanne Custer, a work base learning coordinator at Dauphin County Technical School.

Usually, this type of event is unique to athletes, but technical school students say expanding it to everyone makes the next step in their life even more exciting.