LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township announced that the first performance of its summer concert series is moving inside and other outdoor township activities are suspended this week due to poor air quality.

The first concert of the series will be played from the gym of the Friendship YMCA, located at 5000 Commons Drive from 7- 8:30 p.m. Those who would like to bring a chair are asked to put a towel underneath to keep from damaging the gym floor. More information about the concert series can be found here.

In addition, the Brightbill Basketball league and volleyball games scheduled for Thursday, June 8 have been canceled. These will be moved to the following week and will be dependent on air quality.

At this time, the township states that its summer camp program, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 12, is still scheduled.

All township parks are open to the public. However, officials are advising residents to follow health advisories and limit outdoor activities at this time.