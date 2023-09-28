DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Some Dauphin County voters could start receiving their mail-in ballots as early as Friday.

Staff from the Dauphin County Bureau of Elections delivered almost 16,000 ballots to a post office in Susquehanna Township on Thursday.

They also set up a drop box at the county building for those who prefer to return their ballots there.

It’s not too late to get a mail-in ballot if you want one.

Jerry Feaser, Dauphin County director of elections said, “If you’re going to be out of town or you have medical plans or you have family plans, that your work schedule is such that you’re not able to necessarily guarantee that you’re going to get to the poll, now’s the time to apply for the ballot so we have plenty of time to get it to you, you vote it and get it back to us.”

Voters can request a mail-in or absentee ballot until October 31st.

They have to return it by 8 p.m. on election day.