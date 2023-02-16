DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new trail is getting ready to attract visitors, but it’s probably not the kind you are thinking of.

Visit Hershey and Harrisburg is highlighting 30 craft breweries and tasting locations for 2023 Leprechauns and Lagers. If you check in at all the breweries you have the chance to win a limited-edition shirt.

“Beer trails tend to help a lot. They help people find locations they did not know about,” Dave Rotunda, co-owner of Rotunda Brewing Co. said. “One of the best ways to spread out and learn new places and taste new things and enjoy new styles is craft beer. Every different brewery has a different flavor to it.

There is an app that can be downloaded to help guide you on the beer trail.

The beer trail has brought more than a half-a-million dollars for Dauphin County since 2020.