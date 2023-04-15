JACKSON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged with criminal homicide and homicide by a motor vehicle after police say she intentionally caused her vehicle to crash, killing a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on March 16, 2023, PSP Lykens responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 225, also known as Armstrong Valley Road, near Mountain House Road in Jackson Township, Dauphin County.

State Police say that the woman’s vehicle made an abrupt left turn in front of a semi-truck trailer, which caused the semi-truck trailer to crash into the woman’s vehicle.

Immediate medical attention was provided to the passenger of the woman’s vehicle, a 44-year-old man, but he succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver was identified by State Police as 40-year-old Lisa Ann Waibel of Lykens. State Police say that through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a deliberate act was allegedly committed by Waibel to cause the semi-tractor truck to strike her vehicle.

PSP stated that the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office was consulted, and approved the charges of Criminal Homicide and Homicide by Motor Vehicle.

Waibel is currently being held at Dauphin County Prison after her bail was denied, according to court documents.