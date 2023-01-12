HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Halifax, Dauphin County died after she was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 44-year-old woman was traveling south on North River Road at a high rate of speed around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She then lost control of her 2002 Volkswagen Coupe and traveled off the east side of the roadway.

The woman struck a tree with the front right corner of the Coupe.

After the impact, the car spun, coming to a final rest facing northwest in the southbound lane of North River Road. The woman sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner.

Pennsylvania State Police has also said that the woman was not wearing her seatbelt.