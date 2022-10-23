LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.

The driver, 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher did not pull over and allegedly fled from police at a high rate of speed. Jackson-Foucher lost control of the car and crashed into a home on the 3500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Susquehanna Township, police stated.

The release states that after crashing, Jackson-Foucher fled from police on foot and was arrested after a short foot chase.

Jackson-Foucher was charged with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude officers

Resisting arrest

Evading arrest or detention on foot

Driving while suspended (DUI related)

Other traffic offenses.

Bail for Jackson-Foucher has been set at $50,000 and she is incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison.