LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.
According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
The driver, 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher did not pull over and allegedly fled from police at a high rate of speed. Jackson-Foucher lost control of the car and crashed into a home on the 3500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Susquehanna Township, police stated.
The release states that after crashing, Jackson-Foucher fled from police on foot and was arrested after a short foot chase.
Jackson-Foucher was charged with the following:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude officers
- Resisting arrest
- Evading arrest or detention on foot
- Driving while suspended (DUI related)
- Other traffic offenses.
Bail for Jackson-Foucher has been set at $50,000 and she is incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison.