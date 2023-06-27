HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County woman has been accused of fleeing from State Police with her 18-month-old son in the car in Adams County.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Ashley Acosta of Steelton was traveling north on US Route 15 just after midnight on Tuesday, June 2. Troopers say Acosta was found to have an active warrant out of Cumberland County and a traffic stop was initiated. This was when Acosta allegedly fled the scene at speeds reaching over 120 miles per hour.

Troopers say Acosta continued north on an approximate 20-mile pursuit into Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County where she lost police at that time.

State Police then say that Acosta was spotted again traveling into Adams County. This is when State Police say that another pursuit was started. Troopers say Acosta continued to drive south and took Route 30 into Gettysburg where she crashed into a building near York and Liberty Streets.

State Police say that Acosta was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana and had her 18-month-old son in the rear seat without a car seat. The child was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

State Police state that Acosta was taken to Adams County prison where she will be arraigned.

According to court records, Acosta has been charged with fleeing police, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple traffic offenses.