CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been sentenced in Cumberland County after a crime spree back in November 2021.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney, Chontelle Shirk was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in prison for the crime spree that started when she stole a vehicle that she was a passenger in on Nov. 19, 2021.

The office states that after the vehicle was stolen, Shirk drove it into a barn on Lebo Road in Penn Township and started a fire. The barn, along with hay bails and the car, were all damaged or destroyed in the fire.

The office says Shirk fled the scene on foot and entered an attached garage without permission. Shirk then stole a Jeep Compass with the victim’s wallet that was in the garage.

Afterward, the DA’s office says Shirk drove to the house of her ex-husband in Silver Spring Township and attempted to kidnap her biological son by breaking through a glass door with a baseball bat.

On the way to the house, Shirk called a family member and told them she planned to kidnap the boy. The family member called the police to prevent harm to the boy.

The office then says Shirk fled when police arrived, nearly running over an officer who attempted to stop her on foot.

The district attorney’s office says Shirk then continued to evade police by driving dangerously before she was captured in the area of Route 114. She was then detained and taken to Cumberland County Prison.

The office then states on Nov. 21, 2021, Shirk was transported by two corrections officers after lying about needing medical treatment. During the transport, she attempted to escape the police car by jumping through a partition and grabbing the steering wheel and the firearm of an officer.

The District Attorney’s office says that Shirk hit the guards, sprayed mase, and caused bodily injury. She then later admitted she lied about needing medical attention in an attempt to escape.

According to the district attorney’s office says Shirk pled guilty to Burglary, Robbery of a Motor Vehicle; Theft by Unlawful Taking, Fleeing Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief (causing a fire), Criminal Attempt to Kidnapping, Criminal Trespass, and Aggravated Assault of a Protected Party.

Shirk was sentenced to 6-12 years in a state correctional institute. This sentence will be served concurrent to a sentence she is serving based on charges filed by Dauphin County.