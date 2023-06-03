DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – The annual Dauphin County Women’s Expo is back. It celebrated its tenth year today in Hershey, bringing together women from across the Midstate.

The day featured dozens of vendors who all catered to women.

Organizers say the day is an opportunity for women to relax, connect with their community, and network with local businesses.

Donna Anderson, President of on-line publishers said, “People can make their best choices when they’re informed, and what we’re hoping to do is bring education to the community so that they can make decisions on healthcare, travel, fun things to do — retirement. By being here and being able to talk to exhibitors it gives them that opportunity to talk a little bit more as they go through life and hopefully make their life a little bit better.”

abc27 was a media sponsor for the Women’s Expo.