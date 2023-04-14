HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thomas Taylor, a World War II veteran, is turning 100 years old on April 15.

On Friday, Butler Street Senior Living held a party today for Taylor, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the war.

After all these decades Taylor says he’s happy to report that he stayed healthy and had no major health problems.

“I’ve never let anything get me down in any kind of situation. I try to overcome it and accomplish anything else I can do,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said he can still get around better than most people his age, though he no longer drives.