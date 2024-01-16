MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – California-based hot fried chicken franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken will soon open another new Midstate location after opening their first Pennsylvania shop last year.

The new Mechanicsburg Dave’s Hot Chicken will open on Friday, January 19, and be their first Cumberland County location.

The restaurant at 6040 Carlisle Pike will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Last year the franchise opened its first Pennsylvania location in York County on Loucks Road near the Northwest Plaza Shopping Mall.