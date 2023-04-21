YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A deadly crash involving a rabbittransit vehicle closed a road in York County Friday morning in West Manchester Township.

According to rabbittransit, a State Police investigation is underway regarding an accident that involves a rabbittransit vehicle that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

The company says they are following all protocols to aid in the investigation.

According to 511Pa, the crash is on Highland Ave/ Hoke Street / West College Ave in both directions between Woodberry Street and Lemon Street. All lanes are closed.

In a statement, rabbittransit said until this investigation is complete, they will not have any additional information. Rabbittransit has also stated they are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this accident.

There is no word on how many deaths or injuries are associated with the crash at this time