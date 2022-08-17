Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police, Jonestown, are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to police reports.

According to police, the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Cavalier, happened in the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township. The Cavalier, driven by Vanessa Henner of Lancaster, crossed the median while driving north on Route 72 before colliding head-on with the tractor-trailer, per Pennsylvania State Police.

The Lebanon County coroner responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. and pronounced 25-year-old Henner dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 59-year-old George Force, was transported to Hershey Medical Center with injuries of unknown severity.

Pennsylvania State Police, Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services, Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department, and Fire Police all responded to the crash.