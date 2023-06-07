DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is underway into the death of a woman in Dover, York County.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 67-year-old woman was found dead in her residence with apparent traumatic injuries. The office also states that the death appears to be domestic-related and is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, the coroner’s office says minimal details are being released due to the ongoing investigation and that the public is not in any danger.

The next of kin have been notified but the victims name will be released after additional family is notified.

Northern York County Regional Police is the police agency investigating the incident.