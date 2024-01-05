ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A community pool in Adams County that was open for decades is closing.

In a statement shared on Facebook Thursday, the Littlestown Borough Council wrote that “it does not make sense to continue with the pool” because of the cost and requirements that are needed.

The pool is at the point it needs replaced which would cost $2 million, and on top of that the attendance is low and there are new state regulations on staffing and training, the borough wrote.

Plans are in place to upgrade the community park in spring and the borough is looking into alternatives for the pool which may include a splash park. The borough wrote that many residents were for that instead of the pool.

The decision to close the pool that has been open for 60 years came during a meeting in December.