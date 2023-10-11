PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a dog has died after being left in a bag with a large rock in it at the bottom of a creek.

State Police say on Oct. 6 Troopers responded to Shermans Creek for a deceased dog.

Troopers found a black backpack with a small black dog and a large rock that weighed the bag down to the bottom of the creek.

The rock was said to have weighed 16 pounds and measured 11 inches by 11 inches in size.

An autopsy was scheduled for the dog to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 717-567-3110.