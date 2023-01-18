PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) released Pennsylvania’s monthly gaming revenue report for December 2022.

The combined revenue for all gaming in Pennsylvania during December 2022 was $474,956,990, a 16.89% increase compared to December 2021.

Here is how much revenue each category of gaming brought in during December 2022 in the Commonwealth:

Retail slots – $198,027,545

iGaming slots – $91,582,151

Retail tables – $83,356,404

Sports wagering – $54,624,271

iGaming tables – $40,362,643

Video gaming terminals – $3,331,328

Fantasy contests – $2,739,563

iGaming poker -$2,633,491

The Hollywood Casino at Penn National topped December 2022’s revenue list for casinos with $74,918,691 in total revenue.

Parx Casino was the leader in slots revenue for December 2022 with $32,758,115.Wind Creek Bethlehem brought in the most money for retail table games with $20,025,422.

For more information regarding gaming in Pennsylvania, visit the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s website.