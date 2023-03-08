(WHTM) — The Decide to Ride campaign will be offering free $15 Uber vouchers this St. Patrick’s Day weekend for pickup and drop-off locations throughout Central Pennsylvania.

According to the Strasburg Borough Police Department, who are participating in the campaign, this program is aimed to encourage everyone to enjoy alcohol responsibly and have a plan when it comes to transportation.

Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Uber teamed up to create the campaign to help end drunk driving.

Courtesy of the Strasburg Borough Police Department

The Strasburg Borough Police Department stated that all you need to do is scan the QR code on the picture provided and follow the instructions to add the voucher to your Uber account. The vouchers are good for pick up or drop off within York, Lancaster, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties through the holiday weekend.