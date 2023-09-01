(WHTM) — The “Decide to Ride” campaign has begun giving out free Uber Vouchers valid throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The campaign is an effort to prevent drunk driving organized by Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber.

Riders click here and scan the given QR code to claim a voucher good for up to 2 rides with a value of $15.00 per ride.

The Labor Day “Decide to Ride” vouchers are valid from September 1 through September 5, 2023.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police are asking people to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

According to State Police, there were 648 crashes, six fatalities, and 180 people injured on Labor Day weekend in Pennsylvania last year. Of those, 48 crashes and 4 fatalities were alcohol-related.