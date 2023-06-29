(WHTM) — In an effort to curb drunk driving over the upcoming holiday, Wilsbach, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Anheuser-Busch, and Uber are partnering to offer free Uber vouchers.

The organizations are partnering with local police departments in Central Pennsylvania to spread the word.

Individuals can claim the two $15 vouchers by scanning the QR code or entering the case-sensitive promo code that corresponds to their county into their Uber Wallet.

The following midstate counties can claim vouchers corresponding to either Bud Light or Stella Artois:

Stella Artois: York, Adams

Bud Light: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon

The Stella Artois promo code is myStella23 and the Bud Light promo code is myBudLight23.

Vouchers can be used from 1 a.m. on June 30 to 9 a.m. on July 5, 2023.