(WHTM) — On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers spoke about a cost of living adjustment for some retirees.

The proposed adjustment would come specifically for retired state workers and public school employees, many of whom have not received a cost of living increase in more than 20 years.

Democrats say it is long past due for that to change.

“My experience reminds me that my pension has not been able to stretch as far in recent years as it did when I first retired,” said Tomas Curry, a retired teacher.

“While the cost of living continues to rise. At some point, something’s got to give,” said Senator John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware Counties).

Lawmakers say an increase is required to make sure current and future retirees are supported, both now and in the years to come.