PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Spotted lanternfly nymphs are starting to turn red, which means that they will soon be reaching the mature age of their lifespan.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, all of the Midstate is under a spotted lanternfly quarantine. This was created to protect the state’s quality of life to stop the spread of the species into new areas.

The Department of Agriculture says that the bugs excrete honeydew, a sugary waste that attracts bees, wasps, and other insects. The waste builds up on any surface that the lanternfly touches. The department says the build-up of waste also leads to the growth of sooty mold and black-colored fungi.

There are two types of spotted lanternfly nymphs. The early nymph is very tiny and features a black body with white dots, while the late nymph has a bright red body with black and white coloring throughout.

Spotted lanternfly early nymph (Getty Images) Late nymph stage of spotted lanternfly (Getty Images)

The Department of Agriculture says that the best way to control the pest is by squishing them. In the fall, these bugs will lay egg masses with 30-50 eggs each.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, it’s imperative to immediately report it online or via phone by calling 1-888-4BADFLY.