(WHTM) – Technical and career training is all the buzz at the capitol, and it has bipartisan support, preparing kids for well-paying, rewarding careers. Is also getting financial support from the state.

“I have students who are aspiring to be educators and he’s inspiring them just to continue to work forward so it’s great,” said Keith Miles, Superintendent of Lancaster School District.

The state education secretary went back to school in Lancaster to learn more about the JP McCaskey workforce development courses.

“The thing about the programs that resonate with me is that they are not just for the sake of having programs, the programs that I’ve visited today have true workforce pathways.,” said Dr. Khalid N Mumin, Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Education

Students attend classes that train them for high-demand careers while still in high school, courses like construction, teaching, news reporting, and accounting are just a few things students learn about and what employers need.

“We try to focus our energies on making sure that our programming covers our students’ aspirations and things that they want to do if there’s a course or a pathway that’s missing, we dialogue with our students regularly and make sure that we’re giving them every opportunity to be successful,” said Miles.

Secretary Mumin walked the halls, going classroom to classroom, talking to students about their courses now and their aspirations later

“This is the future our learners are learning things in now they have to be much faster and more advanced and understand technology better than I did as a learner what I love the most is that they have confidence,” said Mumin.

Basic education funding was increased by half a billion dollars in this year’s basic education budget. More than 23 million of it is for career and technical programs like this one.

“I think these programs’ access to quality programming and options that prepare students for their future should be the focus of every school district.”, said Myles.