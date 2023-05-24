CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — She says she doesn’t do what she does in the mental health world for recognition, but that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t be recognized.

Megan Johnston of the Cumberland-Perry Mental Health Office won the “Dennis Marion Impact Award from the Department of Human Services.

“While I was identified to receive this award, I’m not here standing on my own. I have a wonderful team that I work with who are so passionate about working in the field with our families. My hope after receiving this award is to continue to do that hard work,” Johnston said.

At the event, DHS leaders also talked about Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposal to increase mental health funding by $20 million.