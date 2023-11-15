DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A member of the Derry Township Board of School Directors has been charged with providing alcohol to minors.

According to Derry Township Police, officers responded to a house party on the 100 block of Java Ave. in Hershey on Oct. 28.

Police say Maria Memmi, 53, and Philip D’Adderio, 53, both of Hershey, hosted and were present at a party where multiple minors were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police say 21 minors were found in possession of or consumed alcohol including Busch Light, Twisted Tea, and wine, according to a criminal complaint.

Memmi, a member of the Board of School Directors, and D’Adderio were both charged with a third-degree misdemeanor for selling/furnishing alcohol to minors.

abc27 has reached out to Memmi and the Derry Township School District but did not receive a response for comment.