DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Derry Township Halloween Parade will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with judging beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Due to safety concerns throwing candy or any other objects from the floats or vehicles is strictly prohibited, according to event organizers. The event will be rain or shine.

2022 Halloween Parade Route

Start at the Derry Township Community Center parking lot.

Turn right on Cocoa Avenue to Elm Avenue.

Turn left on Elm Avenue and turn right on to Ridge Avenue and follow to Chocolate Avenue.

Turn right on Chocolate Avenue and follow to Cocoa Avenue.

Turn right on Cocoa Avenue and follow back to the Derry Township Community Center.

Prizes for first through sixth place will be given to each of the six divisions. Registration forms may be picked up at the Township Admin. Building, 600 Clearwater Road, Hershey, or you may call (717) 533-7138 for more information.

The first place prize for each division is $50, followed by $40, $30, $24, $16, and $10 for the second through sixth place finishers. Divisions include individuals from pre-school to second grade, third grade to adult, small groups up to 10, large groups up to 10, floats and motorized vehicles, and marching bands.

The Township of Derry Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with the Friends of Derry Township Parks and Recreation and the Hershey Federal Credit Union will be sponsoring the 74th Annual Halloween Parade.