DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A K9 officer with the Derry Township Police Department has received a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Tor was given the vest due to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc., which was established in 2009. The organization’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and that are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other related agencies. Those K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9 officers throughout the country.