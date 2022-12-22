HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department announced that they are selling plush dogs that look like their K9, Tor.

The stuffed plush dogs, who are wearing their very own vests, were donated by Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.). The proceeds from the sales will be used by the Derry Township Police Department to purchase digital forensics equipment.

Courtesy of the Derry Township Police Department

Courtesy of the Derry Township Police Department

Courtesy of the Derry Township Police Department

Courtesy of the Derry Township Police Department

Courtesy of the Derry Township Police Department

Tor is partnered with Officer Kevin Leiss, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

O.U.R. and the ICAC Task Force help to protect children who are being exploited by others in the production, dissemination, and distribution of child pornography.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tor works to sniff out electronic and storage devices that these criminals have hidden.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, Tor is very good at what he does, and he has uncovered many devices during the searches he has been involved in.

If you are interested in purchasing a plush dog, you can purchase one for $12 each. You can stop by the reception desk at the Derry Township Police Department during their office hours, or you can call the office at (717) 534-2202 to inquire about ordering.

There are a total of 250 plush dog replicas, so the police department advises you purchase yours before they sell out.