DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A teacher with the Derry Township School District was arrested on Friday on multiple charges of child pornography.

According to the Derry Township School District, the district was notified that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office arrested Mr. Arthur Titzel at his home on Friday.

According to court records, Titzel was charged by the Attorney General’s office with five counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

The AG’s office told this district they are in its preliminary review and no district students are connected to the charges that have been filed.

The district has said that Titzel has been placed on leave by the district, pending further developments and requirements under District and PDE policies and regulations

The district says no further information will be released at this time and that they will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

According to the school district directory, Titzel taught 8th grade American Culture at Hershey Middle School. He was also a member of the Hershey Middle School Steering Committee and the Dungeons & Dragons Club Advisor.

The Attorney General’s office has not yet released any comment on Titzel’s arrest. Court records show Titzel, of Camp Hill, remaining in the Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

This is a developing story