LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is getting a new correctional facility and the county decided who is going to design it.

The county’s evaluation committee voted unanimously for TranSystems Corporation to be its design team for a new correctional facility.

In a meeting this morning, county commissioners heard from the county’s Director of Purchasing, Linda Schriuener, who says TranSystems has over 100 years of experience working with correctional facilities.

Their work extends across 41 Pennsylvania counties, including 27 new construction facilities.

This is the same company that is now working on a design for the Chester County Prison to stop inmate escapes, like Danilo Cavalcante, at the end of the month. Schreiner said that TranSystems has a focus on the well-being and safety of inmates, the community, and staff.

TranSystems’ design will be broken into phases with the first covering the next four months from Oct. 11 to the end of January.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino is calling this a major milestone for the project.