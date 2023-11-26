SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County are alerting drivers that there will be a detour starting within Susquehanna Township this week.

According to police, Locust Lane in Susquehanna Township will experience a detour starting on Thursday, Nov. 30 during the daylight hours. The area of road will be from North 39th Street west to the intersection with Walnut Street shall be closed due to a sewer line replacement.

This detour is to be in place for the next two weeks, according to the police department.