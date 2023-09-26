(WHTM)– Members of the House Democratic caucus are recognizing Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Many families struggle to buy diapers for their children, and many seniors struggle to afford adult diapers. Rep. Carol Hill Evans (D) talked about her bill, to establish a community diaper and incontinence products grant program and fund.

“Now is the time for this body to invest into Pennsylvania diaper banks and in turn invest into Pennsylvania families diapers provide opportunity, they allow children to go to daycare, parents to go to work or school,” Manager of State Policy at National Diaper Bank Network Lacey Gero said.

Diaper Need Awareness Week runs through Friday and boxes were placed at the State Capitol for donations.