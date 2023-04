CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College went into lockdown late on Wednesday afternoon, according to the school’s spokesperson.

abc27 learned that an anonymous caller claimed there was a man with a gun near one of the dorms.

Campus police and Carlisle Police did a thorough search, and no gun was found. The lockdown lasted approximately forty minutes.