CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College held a Patriot’s Day Ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11 on Monday.

The college’s president and provost laid a wreath at the flag pole, as well as lowering it to half-staff.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rabbi Marley Weiner, who is the director of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College, gave a remembrance prayer.

“Despite the horror and tragedy of 9/11, our country remains a shelter of peace, a symbol of freedom, a beacon and light of compassion and justice to the downtrodden of the world,” Rabbi Weiner said.

Most of the college students today were not yet born when 9/11 occurred.