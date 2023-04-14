CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickenson College has announced they have appointed a new provost and dean of the college.

The college has selected Renée Ann Cramer, who is currently serving as deputy provost for academic affairs at Drake University in Iowa. Cramer is scheduled to join Dickenson on July 1.

“Renée is a dynamic and creative leader and scholar with extensive higher-education experience who will work with us to continue to innovate and provide a world-class liberal arts education to our students,” said Dickinson President John E. Jones III. “She has been described by her peers as student-focused, collaborative, visionary, and passionate about the role of education. I am excited to have her join the president’s leadership team.”

Cramer will work with the college’s faculty and staff to help deliver education to its students, with a focus on global education, sustainability, and civic engagement. The college states that Cramer will be the primary steward of Dickenson’s academic mission, including teaching and research

“I am dedicated to the kind of education that Dickinson provides: an innovative liberal arts curriculum with a focus on global engagement and environmental sustainability—rooted in tradition and forward-thinking,” said Cramer. “I’m eager to work with President Jones and his leadership team and to be a part of a community of excellent faculty and staff, in the service of such outstanding students. My son, Wyatt, and I are looking forward to getting to know Carlisle and the surrounding area.”

Cramer will be succeeding Neil B. Weissman, who has served at Dickinson College since 1998 as dean of the college and has been provost since 2002. Weissman has been the longest-serving provost in Dickenson College’s History, according to the institution.