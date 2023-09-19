CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It is National Voter Registration Day, and Dickinson College is getting young people ready to cast their ballot.

The college hosted its own voter drive on Tuesday. Students could stop by, fill out the form and register to vote on the spot.

Dickinson’s president and former federal judge John Jones says he already hears from students who feel strongly about major issues in politics.

“And I tell them, if you disagree with these cases, if you feel passionately about it, the way that you can deal with that is vote,” Jones said. “Elections mean something. And I think that resonates today. I’m finding that on our campus there’s a greater degree of engagement than perhaps there was several years ago.”

Dickinson students will also be able to vote just outside campus at the Bosler Library.